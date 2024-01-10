Submit Release
RE: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin

Tractor Trailer has been removed from the roadway and both lanes of US Route 302 between Ames Drive and Barre City line have reopened.

 

Berlin PD

 

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 12:28 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Berlin Police Department

 

 

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

 

US ROUTE 302 BETWEEN AMES DRIVE AND THE BARRE CITY TOWN LINE WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

 

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

 

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY. 

 

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.

(802) 229-9191 option 3

 

RE: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin

