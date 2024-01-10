RE: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin
Tractor Trailer has been removed from the roadway and both lanes of US Route 302 between Ames Drive and Barre City line have reopened.
Berlin PD
From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 12:28 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Berlin Police Department
NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
US ROUTE 302 BETWEEN AMES DRIVE AND THE BARRE CITY TOWN LINE WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.
UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.
(802) 229-9191 option 3