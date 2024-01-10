RE: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin

Tractor Trailer has been removed from the roadway and both lanes of US Route 302 between Ames Drive and Barre City line have reopened.

Berlin PD

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 12:28 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure - US RT 302 Berlin

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.