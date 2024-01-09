Submit Release
Man Arrested for Retail Thefts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested for retail thefts at two local CVS establishments.

 

On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 8:17 a.m., First District officers responded to the CVS located in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, for a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect leaving the store with property in their possession. The suspect was placed under arrest. The suspect had been previously served a barring notice making his entry into the establishment unlawful.

 

On Friday, January 5, 2024, 24-year-old Calvin Miller, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two and Unlawful Entry.

 

CCN: 24002266

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Miller was additionally charged with the below retail theft offenses that all occurred at the CVS located in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast:

 

  • Thursday, December 14, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m. CCN: 23202997
  • Thursday, December 14, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m. CCN: 23202997
  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 5:28 p.m. CCN: 23209719
  • Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 6:16 p.m. CCN: 23210629
  • Thursday, December 28, 2023, at approximately 9:24 p.m. CCN: 23210629
  • Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 5:22 p.m. CCN: 23211309

