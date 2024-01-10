Robin: People's Initiative for Charter Change Must Truly Come from the People

The time is ripe to amend the 1987 Constitution - including through a people's initiative - so long as this is truly from the people.

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this as he reiterated his warning against some politicians against twisting the will of the people to suit their ambitions.

"Peoples initiative: Vox populi, vox Dei. Ang boses ng taongbayan ay boses ng Dios... Pag-usapan nang matino ang peoples initiative. Huwag gawing isyu ng politiko at ambisyon ang nag iisang kapangyarihan ng taongbayan (People's initiative: the voice of the people is the voice of God. We must discuss people's initiative thoroughly. Such a power of the people should not be twisted by some politicians to suit their ambitions)," said Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

"Taumbayan lamang ang makapagdadala ng tunay na pagbabago ng sistema tungo sa ikauunlad ng Bayan. Ibigay natin ang ating suporta sa people's initiative (Only the people can bring about true changes in the system, for the betterment of our country. Let us give our support to the people's initiative)," he added.

Padilla noted that even before people's initiative, some politicians had already raised a howl about the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD).

He added what should be resolved is whether the Senate and House should vote separately or jointly, as 24 senators would be rendered irrelevant by 300-plus House members in a joint voting.

"Ito na ang panahon para maresolba ang naiwang tanong sa ating Saligang Batas patungkol sa pag-amyenda o rebisyon ng ating Constitution. Tanging taongbayan na lamang ang maaring magdesisyon (Now is the time to resolve the remaining question in our Constitution regarding amendments to the Charter. Only the people can decide)," he said.

Robin: People's Initiative sa Charter Change, Dapat Totoong Galing sa Tao

Hinog na ang panahon para amyendahan ang Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng people's initiative - basta't ito ay totoong galing sa taumbayan.

Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, na muling nagbabala sa ilang mga pulitiko na huwag gamitin ang kapangyarihan ng mamamayan para sa sarili nilang ambisyon.

"Peoples initiative: Vox populi, vox Dei. Ang boses ng taongbayan ay boses ng Dios... Pag-usapan nang matino ang peoples initiative. Huwag gawing isyu ng politiko at ambisyon ang nag iisang kapangyarihan ng taongbayan," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

"Taumbayan lamang ang makapagdadala ng tunay na pagbabago ng sistema tungo sa ikauunlad ng Bayan. Ibigay natin ang ating suporta sa peoples initiative," dagdag niya.

Ipinunto ni Padilla na wala pa ang people's initiative, "gamit na gamit" na ng ilang pulitiko ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) at Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD).

Ayon sa kanya, ang dapat na isyu ay ang pagboto nang sabay ng Kamara at Senado sa Kongreso, kung saan sa botohan ay maaaring mabalewala ang boses ng 24 senador laban sa higit 300 na miyembro ng Kamara.

"Ito na ang panahon para maresolba ang naiwang tanong sa ating Saligang Batas patungkol sa pag-amyenda o rebisyon ng ating Constitution. Tanging taongbayan na lamang ang maaring magdesisyon," aniya.