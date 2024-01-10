PHILIPPINES, January 10 - Press Release

January 10, 2024 Bong Go supports plan for nationwide drug rehabilitation centers by 2028; pushes bill establishing Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed support for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s plan to establish a drug treatment and rehabilitation facility in each province by June 2028. A report stated that the government plans on setting up community-based drug rehabilitation programs (CBDRPs) and Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADACs) in every province, city, municipality, and barangay. "Nakapaggawa tayo ng 74 in-patient treatment and rehabilitation facilities to provide a path to recovery for those who want to break free from their addiction," President Marcos recently said. This announcement from the Palace comes after they reported that approximately PhP10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized in 2023, with over 27,000 barangays allegedly cleared of narcotics. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Senator Go welcomed the announcement and emphasized the need to continue and further intensify the fight against illegal drugs. "This move is a significant step towards strengthening our nation's fight against the scourge of illegal drugs. By providing accessible and comprehensive rehabilitation services across the country, we are not only helping individuals recover from drug dependence but also ensuring their successful reintegration back into society," said Go "This initiative aligns with our vision of a safer, healthier, and drug-free Philippines. I am committed towards realizing this goal for the betterment of our country and its people," he continued. For his part, Go earlier filed Senate Bill No. 428. This bill proposes the creation of a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in each province across the country. These centers are envisioned not just as treatment facilities for drug dependents but also as comprehensive support hubs offering after-care, follow-up services, and social reintegration programs. The goal is to aid in the recovery of drug dependents and ensure their successful reintegration into society. "Kapag nako-contain mo 'yung illegal drugs, kasama na diyan 'yung criminality at 'yung korapsyon. 'Pag lumala 'yung drugs, tataas 'yung criminality, at lalala rin 'yung korapsyon -- makokorap po 'yung tao," Go underscored previously. "Nakikita naman po sa datos na napakarami na po talaga ang nasira ang buhay nang dahil sa iligal na droga. Huwag po natin sayangin ang inyong bukas at gumawa na lang po ng tama. Kaya kung kinakailangan niyo po ng tulong, may rehab centers at mga programa po ang gobyerno," expressed Go. The senator also underscored the vital part that anti-drug personnel play in combating criminality and the illegal drug trade. He stressed the importance of acknowledging their efforts by filing Senate Bill No. 419 or the proposed Magna Carta for Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) officers and personnel. SBN 419 which aims to safeguard their social and economic welfare. It focuses on enhancing their living and working conditions, offering improved employment terms, and providing more excellent career opportunities. This will be achieved through the implementation of extensive career development programs. "In recognizing the contributions of our anti-drug personnel, it is imperative that we provide them with a Magna Carta that ensures their social and economic welfare. They are part of the backbone of our fight against criminality and illegal drugs," said Go. In a related effort, Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 2115, which seeks to institutionalize technical-vocational education and training programs designed explicitly for rehabilitated drug dependents. This initiative aims to enhance the employability of former drug users and empower them with essential skills for a brighter future. This move is seen as a crucial step in providing holistic support to those recovering from drug dependence, further strengthening the nation's fight against illegal drug use. Moreover, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go has emphasized the importance of promoting sports as a means for nation-building and to to instill discipline among the youth. According to Go, getting into sports is a viable means to get the youth away from drugs and keep citizens healthy and fit. "Sports is essential in nation-building as well as in character building of our young people. It provides a way for people to decompress, avoid vices, and develop discipline. Let us get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," he said.