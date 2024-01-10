Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Valued at $71.44 Bn in 2022, Expected to Reach $333.23 Bn by 2030
Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size & Segmentation By Application, By Basis Of Service, By Location, By Vehicle Type, By Regions 2023-2030
Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market size was valued at USD 71.44 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 333.23 Bn by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 21.23% over the forecast period.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market size was valued at USD 71.44 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 333.23 Bn by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 21.23% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is expanding at an unprecedented pace, driven by the dynamic landscape of the automotive industry.
— SNS Insider
As technology continues to evolve, automotive manufacturers are increasingly relying on specialized engineering services to stay competitive and innovative. The Automotive ESO market encompasses a wide range of services, including product design and development, simulation and testing, embedded systems, and connectivity solutions.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The major key players in the automotive engineering services outsourcing market are AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, EDAG Group, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, Alten Group, Altran, ARRK Product Development Group Ltd., ASAP Holding Gmbh, and Horiba, LTD.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has further intensified the need for cutting-edge engineering expertise. With the global automotive market undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability and smart mobility, outsourcing engineering services has become a strategic imperative for companies aiming to leverage external capabilities, reduce time-to-market, and manage costs effectively. The market scope extends not only to traditional automotive giants but also to emerging players and startups seeking to harness the expertise of external engineering service providers. In essence, the Automotive ESO market is a crucial enabler for fostering innovation, accelerating technological advancements, and ensuring a sustainable and competitive future for the automotive industry.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
As automotive industry is currently undergoing a transformative phase, driven by rapid advancements in automotive technology, growing consumer demand for innovative features, and the industry's shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles. As established automotive manufacturers and emerging players alike grapple with the complexities of these evolving trends, outsourcing has emerged as a strategic solution. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for specialized engineering services, ranging from software development for connected vehicles to the design of lightweight structures for electric cars.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Onshore outsourcing in the Automotive Engineering Services sector is marked by a strategic alignment of technical expertise and geographic proximity to the client. This approach facilitates real-time collaboration, fostering seamless communication and swift problem resolution. It goes beyond mere geographical convenience; it signifies a harmonious synergy between the outsourcing partner and the client's operational framework. The onshore segment not only ensures a robust understanding of local market nuances but also provides a responsive environment for agile product development.
𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Autonomous Driving/ADAS
• Body & Chassis
• Powertrain and After-treatment
• Infotainment & Connectivity
• Others
𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
• Designing
• Prototyping
• System Integration
• Testing
• Others
𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• On-shore
• Off-shore
𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
APAC stands as an important hub, where automotive engineering services are undergoing a transformative journey, propelled by a mixture of technological advancements and a burgeoning demand for sustainable solutions. The region's automotive engineering services outsourcing market reflects a scope of diverse opportunities, driven by the rapid adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, stringent emission norms, and a burgeoning focus on smart and connected mobility. Countries like China and India emerge as key players, leveraging their robust technological ecosystems and skilled workforce to cater to the evolving needs of the automotive industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The increasing need for cost optimization and accelerated product development timelines is propelling automotive companies to partner with outsourcing providers that offer a diverse skill set and a global talent pool.
• As sustainability gains prominence in the industry, outsourced engineering services are playing a pivotal role in the development of eco-friendly solutions, such as efficient powertrains and alternative fuel systems.
• Challenges like data security concerns and the need for seamless collaboration between in-house and outsourced teams pose ongoing considerations for market participants.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
• TCS has unveiled groundbreaking solutions that leverage augmented reality for virtual testing and validation, ensuring a more streamlined product development process.
• Capgemini has pioneered the implementation of blockchain in supply chain management, fostering greater transparency and efficiency.
• HCL Technologies has underscored its commitment to sustainability by introducing eco-friendly engineering practices in product design and development.
