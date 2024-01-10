Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Announces Support for Governor Reynolds’ Efforts to Combat Foreign Ownership of Iowa Land

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced her support for Governor Kim Reynolds’ proposal during her 2024 Condition of the State Address to protect Iowa farmland from foreign ownership.

“As someone who was born and raised on a farm, I know how important it is to preserve and protect Iowa’s rich farmland,” said Attorney General Bird. “All across the state, I hear from Iowans who are concerned with foreign competitors buying up valuable Iowa farm ground. That’s why I fully support Governor Kim Reynolds’ actions to enhance transparency from foreign entities, increase penalties for violations, and mandate increased reporting to stop the foreign land grab. With these critical steps, I know that we are planting the seeds for a bright and prosperous Iowa future. I look forward to partnering with Governor Reynolds to champion this key issue and protect Iowa family farms.”

