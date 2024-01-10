Digital Banking Market to Hit USD 47.24 Bn by 2030 Owing to Fintech Solutions Evolution and Regulatory Initiatives
The Digital Banking Market is Propelled by Evolving Consumer Preferences and Behavior Coupled with Development of Innovative Financial Products | SNS Insider
Digital Banking Market holds a robust edge owing to its potential to foster global financial inclusion by reaching unbanked and underserved populations.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider’s research, the ongoing trend of digitalization and the rise of FinTech startups contribute to the growth of 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by introducing innovative solutions and disrupting traditional banking models.
The digital banking market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 18.94 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory is projected to lead to a market value of USD 47.24 billion by the year 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Digital banking refers to the use of electronic channels, platforms, and technologies to conduct various banking activities and transactions. It has evolved as a transformative force in the financial sector, reshaping the way individuals and businesses manage their finances. One fundamental aspect is the integration of technology to provide convenient and accessible financial services. Mobile banking applications, online platforms, and digital wallets enable users to perform transactions, check account balances, and access a range of banking services from the comfort of their devices.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• ACI Worldwide
• Microsoft Corporation
• Fiserv
• Tata Consultancy Services
• Cor Financial Solutions
• Oracle Corporation
• Temenos Group AG
• Rockall Technologies
• EdgeVerve Systems
• Other Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The digital banking market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet penetration has expanded the customer base for digital banking services. The convenience offered by mobile applications and online platforms has transformed traditional banking practices. Another crucial driver is the focus on enhancing customer experience through personalized services. The integration of advanced technologies like AI and data analytics enables financial institutions to tailor their offerings based on individual preferences and behavior, fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction. Regulatory initiatives and support for digital transformations in the financial sector are also significant growth drivers. Governments and regulatory bodies are recognizing the potential benefits of digital banking in promoting financial inclusion and efficiency.
𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝
The digital banking market has been pivotal in spearheading the financial sector's recovery and adaptation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the crisis prompted a rapid acceleration in digital transformation across the banking landscape as lockdowns and social distancing measures necessitated a shift towards remote operations. Banking institutions swiftly pivoted towards digital channels, intensifying their focus on online and mobile banking to ensure uninterrupted services for customers.
The pandemic acted as a catalyst, propelling advancements in digital banking technologies and fostering innovation. Banks and financial institutions introduced or accelerated the deployment of advanced digital solutions, such as AI-powered chatbots, contactless payment options, biometric authentication, and personalized banking experiences, catering to evolving customer needs for convenience, security, and accessibility.
As the world gradually emerges from the pandemic, the digital banking market continues to evolve and expand. Consumers, having experienced the convenience and efficiency of digital banking services, exhibit a growing preference for these channels even in the post-pandemic landscape. Furthermore, banks are focusing on enhancing digital offerings, investing in robust cybersecurity measures, and refining user experiences to maintain momentum and meet the elevated expectations of customers.
In summary, the COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption and innovation of digital banking, transforming it from a convenience to a necessity. The recovery phase witnesses sustained growth and consolidation of digital banking services, with institutions leveraging technology to meet evolving customer demands and ensuring resilience against potential future disruptions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: It categorizes services based on their delivery channels and accessibility. It encompasses various digital banking types, including online banking, mobile banking, and digital-only or neobanks. This segmentation reflects the diverse channels through which consumers engage with digital banking services, highlighting the industry's shift towards more streamlined, user-centric, and technologically advanced banking solutions.
• Informational services
• Transactional services
• Communicative services
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞: The segmentation by software delineates the different software solutions and platforms utilized within the digital banking ecosystem. It includes segments such as core banking software, mobile banking applications, internet banking software, and security solutions. This segmentation illustrates the diverse software infrastructure underpinning the digital banking sector, emphasizing the importance of robust, secure, and seamlessly integrated software solutions.
• Customized software
• Standard software
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: It categorizes digital banking services based on the institutions offering them. It includes segments such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and private banking. This segmentation highlights the diverse clientele and specialized services offered by digital banking across different banking sectors, reflecting the industry's adaptability to various customer segments' needs.
• Retail Banking (Caters to individual consumers, providing basic financial services like savings accounts, loans, and payment facilities.)
• Corporate Banking (Serves businesses, offering specialized financial solutions such as business loans, cash management, and trade finance.)
• Investment Banking (Involves services related to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and advisory services for corporations and institutional clients.)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: It categorizes digital banking offerings based on the range of services provided. It includes segments such as account management, payments and transfers, loans and mortgages, investment and wealth management, and insurance services.
• Payments
• Processing Services
• Customer & Channel Management
• Wealth Management
• Others
These unique segments within the digital banking market report underscore the industry's diverse facets, from the delivery channels and software infrastructure to the specialized services catering to various customer segments and financial needs. This comprehensive segmentation provides stakeholders with a detailed understanding of the multifaceted digital banking landscape, enabling them to navigate and capitalize on the evolving market dynamics.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has a nuanced impact on the digital banking market. On one hand, economic uncertainties may accelerate the adoption of digital banking as consumers seek more cost-effective and convenient financial solutions. The emphasis on remote transactions and online services becomes more pronounced during challenging economic times. However, the recession may also pose challenges such as increased cybersecurity threats and a potential decline in overall consumer spending. Financial institutions may face pressures on their profit margins, impacting investments in digital infrastructure.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces a range of complexities that can influence the digital banking market. Geopolitical uncertainties may lead to shifts in investor confidence, affecting global financial markets and, consequently, digital banking activities. On one hand, the war may accelerate the adoption of digital banking as a means to mitigate the impact of geopolitical disruptions on traditional banking channels. The need for secure and efficient cross-border transactions may drive innovations in digital payment systems.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The digital banking market in North America is characterized by high levels of technological adoption and a mature financial ecosystem. The region is a hub for FinTech innovation, with established players and startups driving competition. Regulatory support and a tech-savvy population contribute to the continuous growth of digital banking services. In Europe, digital banking is shaped by a diverse regulatory landscape and a strong emphasis on data privacy. Open banking initiatives have gained traction, fostering collaboration between traditional banks and FinTech companies. The region's cultural diversity necessitates adaptable digital solutions to cater to varying consumer preferences. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits rapid digital banking adoption fueled by a large unbanked population and increasing smartphone penetration. Governments in the region actively promote financial inclusion through digital means. Growing economies, such as India and China, are witnessing a surge in digital banking services, driven by a young and tech-savvy population.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The dominance of the informational services segment in the market is driven by the increasing demand for real-time information and personalized insights. Consumers seek detailed and up-to-date information on their financial activities, and financial institutions leverage data analytics and AI to provide comprehensive insights, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
• The payments segment stands out as a dominant force in the digital banking market, fueled by the growing preference for cashless transactions. Mobile payments, digital wallets, and contactless payment solutions are gaining widespread acceptance. The convenience, speed, and security offered by digital payment methods contribute to the continued dominance of the payments segment in the digital banking landscape.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Finture, a leading financial institution, has unveiled its ambitious plan to introduce cutting-edge digital banking services across Southeast Asia. This strategic initiative is poised to redefine the financial landscape in the region, leveraging technology to enhance accessibility and convenience for customers.
• Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has joined forces with global technology giant IBM to develop an advanced digital banking platform. This collaboration signals a pivotal moment for Equitas SFB as it seeks to leverage IBM's technological expertise to create a state-of-the-art banking experience for its customers.
