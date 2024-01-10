One California psychedelic initiative fails to qualify for the ballot – another is challenged to raise funds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Hodges, leading proponent of safe access to psychedelics, today noted that DecrimCA.com, which would legalize mushrooms for recreational use, has failed to gather a sufficient number of signatures by their deadline to qualify for statewide ballot.
Hodges said the Psychedelic Wellness & Healing Initiative remains the sole candidate for the 2024 ballot but said success will require adequate fundraising for signature gathering. On Jan. 2 the initiative was approved to gather signatures and received its title and summary – DECRIMINALIZES PSYCHEDELICS FOR PERSONAL USE, MEDICAL TREATMENT AND RESEARCH. (https://oag.ca.gov/initiatives/active-measures)
The initiative language emphasizes safety and will enable doctors and mental health specialists to recommend psychedelics to ease the debilitating symptoms of a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidality, traumatic brain injury and more.
“First we need to focus on the information campaign that’s necessary for a successful outcome,” Hodges said. “And that takes money! We’re hoping there’s an enlightened individual who will kick off our $20 million campaign with a minimum $5 million contribution.”
The campaign has about 100 days to submit enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the 2024 ballot.
Hodges expressed appreciation for all Californians who provided feedback to ensure the ballot language delivers the safest and most effective initiative possible.
Two other initiatives aimed for the 2024 ballot fell short of collecting sufficient signatures to qualify for the ballot. They were:
— TREAT California Act to fund research and access for psychedelic medicines to treat mental health. (www.treatcalifornia.org) - withdrew in November 2023
—California Psilocybin Initiative 2024 (https://decrimca.org). As of today, the initiative has received fewer than half the signatures required to meet its qualifying deadline.
“We understand that many Californians may have signed one of the two prior initiatives and that those signatures are now invalid,” Hodges said. “We hope to be able to raise sufficient funds to launch a professional signature-gathering campaign.”
Hodges, founder of the Oakland-based Church of Ambrosia, said the initiative can serve as a model for other states. Just as California helped lead the nation in establishing safety measures in legalization of cannabis, so, too, can the safety measures spelled out in the Psychedelic Wellness & Healing Initiative serve as a blueprint for safe and effective legalization measures in other states.
For more information, visit the initiative Website: PW4CA.com.
