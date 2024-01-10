FEMA Awards Nearly $11.5 Million to Elliot Hospital for COVID Staffing Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $11.5 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse Elliot Hospital for costs of contracting for additional staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $11,461,213 FEMA Public Assistance grant will reimburse the acute care facility in Manchester for the costs of contracting with Aya Healthcare and Medsol Group for registered nurses and license practical nurses to provide clinical care needed to handle the increased patient load between November 2020 and June 2022.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Elliot Hospital with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided over $299 million in Public Assistance grants to New Hampshire to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.