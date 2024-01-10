Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,337 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Awards Almost $1.7 Million to Massachusetts for COVID Public Outreach Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $1.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the cost of contracting to operate a public information clearinghouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,663,104 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Department of Public Health for the cost of contracting to run a contact center for Massachusetts residents to get accurate, up-to-date information relevant to a wide-range of COVID-19 related topics between July 2022 and May 2023.

These topics included pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as distancing, hygiene, masking, vaccination, pre-exposure prophylaxis, isolation and quarantine requirements, and support. 

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Public Health with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.6 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

You just read:

FEMA Awards Almost $1.7 Million to Massachusetts for COVID Public Outreach Costs

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more