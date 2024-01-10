FEMA Awards Almost $1.7 Million to Massachusetts for COVID Public Outreach Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $1.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the cost of contracting to operate a public information clearinghouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,663,104 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Department of Public Health for the cost of contracting to run a contact center for Massachusetts residents to get accurate, up-to-date information relevant to a wide-range of COVID-19 related topics between July 2022 and May 2023.

These topics included pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as distancing, hygiene, masking, vaccination, pre-exposure prophylaxis, isolation and quarantine requirements, and support.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Public Health with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.6 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.