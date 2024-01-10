Paris Films Secures New Private Equity Funding to Propel Independent Film Projects

Paris Films Logo

Paris Films, Housekeeper

The Mail Lady, Paris Films

Distinguished independent film, television, and digital production company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of private equity for film financing.

We are actively seeking films that align with our brand and values.””
— Paris Jones, CEO Founder Paris Films

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris Films, an emerging powerhouse in the independent film scene, is excited to announce the securing of pivotal private equity funding. This milestone heralds a new era for the Detroit-based company, which has methodically developed a robust production and sales operation capable of captivating, underserved audiences with its highly eﬀective productions.

"Collaboration with our equity partners marks a transformative moment for Paris Films," states Paris Jones, Co-founder. "It enhances our commitment to delivering content that resonates deeply with our viewers, filling a void in the current media landscape.”

Amid a series of strategic expansions, Paris Films has experienced remarkable economic growth in the independent market. This success stems from their intricate storytelling, streamlined production processes, and the development of key relationships with major streaming platforms and networks allowing them to conduct their own sales and retain a large stake in their own library.

The company's slate is a testament to its discerning eye for potential hits across television and film platforms, driven by its knack for recognizing and nurturing bold meaningful narratives. The recent accomplishments include securing independent financing from private equity and achieving notable milestones with their latest productions:

The Past Comes Knocking
Sold to A&E. Premiering on Lifetime Network in Q1 2024.
A former investigative journalist turned professor finds her past catching up when the people around her start dying.

Housekeeper starring Denise Richards and Ilean Almaguer
Sold to Tubi as a Tubi Original

A young housekeeper accepts a promising position at the home of a wealthy family, only to realize that someone may be hiding a deadly secret. Not knowing who to trust, she must solve the mystery while avoiding impending deadly consequences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf1HyFss1Vw

The Mail Lady
Recognized as one of Tubi’s top performing films of 2023.

Family man Derek's idyllic suburban life is put in jeopardy when the seductive new mail lady becomes dangerously obsessed with him.

The company, guided by the vision of Paris Jones and Andre Ray, is keenly seeking projects that align with its distinctive brand for its 2024-2025 slate.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@paris-films.com

About Paris Films: Paris Films, founded by Paris Jones and Andre Ray in 2013, is a leading independent production company dedicated to creating exceptional films and television.

Renowned for its commitment to powerful character-driven stories, Paris Films continues to captivate audiences with unique and meaningful projects.

The Mail Lady Official Trailer

