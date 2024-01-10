On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Department of Homeland Security Releases Comprehensive Resource Guide for Law Enforcement

This marks the third year DHS has released this product

In recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the 2024 Law Enforcement Resource Guide for state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement partners. This resource guide, updated annually, highlights the most up-to-date training and resources DHS provides to support law enforcement across the country. Additionally, new this year, the guide includes information about CISA’s Shared Cybersecurity Services (SCS) funding that provides federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, state fusion centers, and select information sharing and analysis centers with no-cost access to commercial Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and services.

“As the largest law enforcement agency in the federal government, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to ensuring that every law enforcement agency across our nation, regardless of location, size, funding, or resources, is supported in their efforts to keep their communities safe and secure,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The 2024 Law Enforcement Resource Guide provides a comprehensive, easily accessible directory of DHS resources to aid this important work.”

The guide released today includes available DHS resources to ensure:

Preparedness and Prevention

Information and Intelligence Sharing

Cybersecurity

Critical Infrastructure Protection

School Safety and Security

Prevention of Human Trafficking, Forced Labor, and Sex Trafficking

Knowledge of DHS Research, Development, Training, and Funding Opportunities

The Law Enforcement Resource Guide will be distributed to over 18,000 law enforcement agencies and associations across the United States. This online repository ensures law enforcement are able to access the guide whenever regardless of location. DHS is a department of partnerships, and this guide makes it easier for our partners to access DHS resources to enhance their public safety mission.

“The Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) is grateful to the Department of Homeland Security for their support of state, local, tribal, and campus law enforcement agencies across the country with tools, funding, partnerships, and innovative programming,” said Megan E. Noland, Executive Director, Major County Sheriffs of America. “This annual guide serves as the ultimate resource for local law enforcement on what support is available from our DHS partners in all critical areas of responsibility including cybersecurity, preparedness, school safety, human trafficking, and intelligence sharing. DHS offers an incredible array of training and funding opportunities, and this guide summarizes the programming available to protect the homeland and those serving on the front lines of our communities.”

“Collaboration between small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies—who make up 90% of the law enforcement agencies in the United States— and the Department of Homeland Security are critical to ensuring the safety and security of the homeland. The resources that the Department has available to small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies are instrumental in funding operations, sharing best practices and information, and equipping law enforcement officers with the training needed to protect their communities,” said Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, President, Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association. “The Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association’s partnership with DHS and our ability to share this guide with our over 7,000 members ensures we are continuing to raise awareness of the opportunities for further collaboration in the year to come.”

DHS has over 80,000 law enforcement personnel serving on the front lines in communities across the country. They are protecting airports and the traveling public, keeping children safe online, combating the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into our communities, and so much more. Last year, Secretary Mayorkas elevated the DHS Office for State and Local Law Enforcement from the Office of Partnership and Engagement to the Office of the Secretary, which reflects the Department’s commitment to representing and advocating for law enforcement within DHS during policy and program development. To learn more about DHS efforts to support law enforcement, visit www.dhs.gov/office-state-and-local-law-enforcement.