One Search Engine Steps Up to Fight Human Trafficking, Partners With Anti-Human Trafficking Organizations in 2024
New users signing up for Freespoke Premium will enjoy perks on the search engine and will help fund anti-human trafficking organizations throughout the U.S.
We recognized the need to address the undeniable reality of human trafficking after learning that pornography is the 3rd most common form of perpetrating and profiting off the sexual abuse of others.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January marks the observation of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Freespoke- the innovative censorship-free search engine engine led by co-founders Kristin Jackson and Todd Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs- is reaffirming its commitment to combat human trafficking by announcing a year-long partnership initiative with vetted anti-human trafficking organizations.
— Kristin Jackson, Co-Founder of Freespoke
Pornography is the third most common form of sex trafficking according to reports from the U.S. National Human Trafficking hotline. To this end, Freespoke blocks explicit pornography from its search results. This protects children and users of the search engine, but also reinforces Freespoke’s commitment to do everything it can to fight human trafficking. Additionally, Freespoke has announced its commitment to partner with a different anti-human trafficking organization each month throughout 2024. As part of this initiative, new users signing up for Freespoke Premium ($30/year) will contribute to the cause by donating 30% of each new Premium subscription to an anti-human trafficking organization each month.
For January, Freespoke proudly announces its partnership with the Bay Area Anti-Trafficking Coalition (BAATC), a non-profit organization dedicated to interrupting the business of human trafficking. BAATC specializes in educating frontline personnel in hotels, airports, and various industries on identifying and halting human trafficking activities within their spheres of influence.
"Freespoke recognized the urgent need to address the tragic and undeniable reality of human trafficking after learning that pornography is the 3rd most common form of perpetrating and profiting off the sexual abuse of vulnerable populations" says Freespoke’s Co-Founder, Kristin Jackson. "Our collaboration with the Bay Area Anti-Trafficking Coalition is another step in our ongoing commitment to combat this heinous crime. Through this partnership and our monthly initiatives, we aim to raise awareness, educate, and actively contribute to the prevention of human trafficking."
Freespoke encourages individuals and businesses to join its Premium service not only for an ad-free experience but also to actively contribute to the fight against human trafficking.
About Freespoke
Freespoke is a search engine that provides all perspectives without suppression, cancellation of stories, or digital spying of users’ searches. Freespoke is for those who value making up their own minds. Visit www.freespoke.com to experience a new way to search.
What’s Unique About Freespoke
Otherwise censorship-free, Freespoke takes the unprecedented step of blocking explicit pornography in its search results. This is to protect children and other users from harmful content and to disrupt profit for human sex traffickers.
About Bay Area Anti-Trafficking Coalition (BAATC)
BAATC, Freespoke’s inaugural partner for January, is a non-profit organization specializing in equipping individuals working in high-risk industries with the tools to recognize and intervene in potential human trafficking situations.
Bridget Handy
Little J Marketing Co.
+1 228-806-9108
email us here