One Search Engine Steps Up to Fight Human Trafficking, Partners With Anti-Human Trafficking Organizations in 2024

Freespoke fights human trafficking Freespoke.com A look at the new search engine, Freespoke

New users signing up for Freespoke Premium will enjoy perks on the search engine and will help fund anti-human trafficking organizations throughout the U.S.

We recognized the need to address the undeniable reality of human trafficking after learning that pornography is the 3rd most common form of perpetrating and profiting off the sexual abuse of others.” — Kristin Jackson, Co-Founder of Freespoke