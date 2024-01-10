Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,338 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Aaron Ford, Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar to discuss election security ahead of 2024 election cycle

Las Vegas – On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar will hold a press conference in Southern Nevada to discuss election security ahead of the 2024 election cycle. 

The Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General’s Office will outline efforts to ensure election integrity and security throughout each of Nevada’s three state-run elections this year to provide transparency and encourage voter confidence in the battleground state’s secure and accessible elections. 

Media is invited to attend. Please RSVP to SOSPIO@sos.nv.gov for more details on time and location. 

###

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Aaron Ford, Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar to discuss election security ahead of 2024 election cycle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more