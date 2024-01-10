MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Aaron Ford, Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar to discuss election security ahead of 2024 election cycle

Las Vegas – On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar will hold a press conference in Southern Nevada to discuss election security ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

The Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General’s Office will outline efforts to ensure election integrity and security throughout each of Nevada’s three state-run elections this year to provide transparency and encourage voter confidence in the battleground state’s secure and accessible elections.

Media is invited to attend. Please RSVP to SOSPIO@sos.nv.gov for more details on time and location.

###