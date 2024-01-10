LIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightning eMotors Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lightning eMotors Inc. (OTC: ZEVY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Lightning eMotors with a Class Period from December 10, 2020 and August 16, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Lightning eMotors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Lightning eMotors’ stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021 following a de-SPAC transaction with GigCapital3. Then, on August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

On this news, Lightning eMotors’ stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 16.93%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Lightning eMotors, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



