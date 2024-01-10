Jordon Kimura Sworn In as Circuit Court Judge

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald and Judge Jordon Kimura.

HONOLULU — Family, friends, and colleagues gathered as the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court convened in special session for the swearing in of Jordon J. Kimura as Judge of the Circuit Court of the First Circuit.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Jan. 8 ceremony which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Jesse K. Souki; Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association Treasurer Judge Bryant G.F.Y. Zane; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau; Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, and Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Judge Kimura’s term will be for 10 years.