Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Responds to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address

Des Moines — Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address on Tuesday:

“Iowans are looking for opportunity and accountability – not more partisanship and culture war,” Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said. “It’s time for Gov. Reynolds to offer an agenda for middle-class Iowans, not insiders and special interests.” 

“In 2024, Iowa Senate Democrats are offering a better deal for Iowans,” Jochum said. “We invite the governor to work with us on an agenda that increases opportunity, defends freedom, and holds the powerful accountable to working Iowans and middle-class families.” 

