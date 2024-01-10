Connecting Business Leaders: An Exclusive Networking Gala in Boston
In an event like this, apart from meeting new people, ideas emerge that are of great value to our businesses.”BOSTON , MA , USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An elegant and influential networking event is set to be hosted by Click Business Network on February 18, 2024, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the beautiful and cozy Victoria Hall in Woburn, MA. Known for its elegance and style, Victoria Hall is the perfect setting for this sophisticated and glamorous event, curated by Alex and Suelen Lamin, the dynamic Brazilian photographer duo and founders of Studio Art & Photo.
With over 15 years of prominence in Massachusetts's photography sector, Alex and Suelen Lamin have expanded their expertise to lead a prestigious marketing agency. Their efforts have helped businesses amplify their digital presence and influence. The couple's diverse expertise also includes the creation and organization of one of the most influential networking events for the Brazilian community in Greater Boston. Their digital market success, particularly in the realm of infoproducts, enhances their impact in education and professional development. The Lamins also own Click Business Magazine.
The event features a lineup of international speakers, including Ricardo Resstel, a Communication and Leadership Coach; Marcelle Oliveira, a Networking Specialist and nominee for the 2023 ONU Woman in Business award; Mario Mendes, an entrepreneur, author, and expert in Digital Health Tech; Keise Ferreira, a Financial Mentor; Fabiano Montez, a Strategy and Leadership Mentor; and Rony Jabour, a U.S. Work Safety Specialist.
Alex Lamin highlights the value of such gatherings, stating, "In an event like this, apart from meeting new people, ideas emerge that are of great value to our businesses." Rony Jabour echoes this sentiment: "I really enjoy networking events because they always open new doors of knowledge and access that can change the course of our lives."
Known for their meticulous planning, Alex and Suelen ensure their events offer the utmost comfort and luxury. This event is a celebration of the Brazilian entrepreneurial spirit in Boston and New England.
The event is open to the public. For more information or to attend, contact the organizers at studioartephoto@gmail.com or call 617-388-0806.
Contact Information:
Email: studioartephoto@gmail.com
Phone: 617-388-0806
Alex Lamin
Click Business Network
+1 617-388-0806
