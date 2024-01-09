Nestlé Việt Nam adds US$100 million, continuing expansion in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 9 -

ĐỒNG NAI — Nestlé Việt Nam on Monday announced an additional investment of US$100 million to double the processing capacity of high quality coffee lines at Nestlé Trị An factory in the southern province of Đồng Nai, bringing the total investment capital at this factory to more than $500 million.

The additional investment in the Nestlé Tri An factory would help increase capacity to meet the rising demand for coffee, helping the Vietnamese market maintain its centrality in high quality coffee production and supply for both domestic and world markets.

Currently, coffee products produced at Nestlé Trị An factory have been exported to more than 29 countries and territories around the world. In addition, Nestlé is also the largest coffee purchasing company with total annual purchasing from Việt Nam reaching up to $700 million.

Sharing about this investment, Binu Jacob, General Director of Nestlé Vietnam, said: “The project is a testament to Nestlé's long-term investment commitment in Việt Nam. It is expected that when the project comes into operation, the factory's capacity will be double, meeting the domestic market's consumer demand and effectively exploiting the export potential, making Việt Nam a supply centre for high quality coffee to the world. At the same time, through this project, we also hope to create many job opportunities and continue to expand long-term investment activities in Việt Nam, contributing to the sustainable economic development and prosperity of the country."

Sustainable coffee production is one of Nestlé's important directions in Việt Nam. In addition to investing in production technology, Nestlé Trị An factory is always a pioneer in sustainable development through the use of clean energy, biomass energy, and application of circular economy in waste management and water resource conservation.

Accordingly, each year Nestlé Trị An factory can reduce CO2 emissions from coffee processing by more than 14,000 tonnes. In addition, all coffee grounds after production are reused by the factory as biomass raw materials. Wastewater from the coffee production process is also treated, recycled and reused in the boiler, helping the factory save more than 112,000 cu.m of water each year.

In addition, with the desire to contribute to improving the quality of Vietnamese coffee beans, since 2011, Nestlé has implemented the NESCAFÉ Plan programme in the Central Highlands region. The programme has also brought positive solutions to sustainably develop the Vietnamese coffee industry from distributing high-quality seedlings, farming according to regenerative agriculture, protecting water resources and biodiversity.

“With a sustainable business strategy, Nestlé Vietnam not only creates nutritional products, improves the quality of life of Vietnamese people, increases the value of the country's coffee beans, but also aims to protect and regenerate resources for future generations," Binu added.

​Nestlé Group has invested nearly $830 million through Nestlé Vietnam Co Ltd with four factories and two distribution centres. In Đồng Nai Province alone, the company is operating three factories, of which Nestlé Trị An is one of Nestlé's largest manufacturing factories in Việt Nam. This is also one of the coffee processing factories with the most modern technology in the region. Currently, the factory is producing coffee products with familiar brands including NESCAFÉ, NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto, NESPRESSO, Starbucks and Blue Bottle.

Operating in Việt Nam for nearly three decades, Nestlé Vietnam Company was honoured to receive certificates of merit from the Prime Minister and many certificates of merit from ministries, including one of largest tax payers to the State budget, reputable exporter and typical enterprise for workers. In December, Nestlé Vietnam was ranked first in Top Most Sustainable Enterprise in Việt Nam in the manufacturing sector by the Việt Nam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD), voted and announced by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). This is the third consecutive year the company has been honoured with this title. - VNS