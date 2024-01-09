Vietjet adds four aircraft to serve the peak demand during Tết holiday

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 airplanes, offering more opportunities for passengers at affordable prices.

The fleet addition aims to serve the travel demands of people during the peak season, the airline said in a statement.

With the support of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and other authorities, Vietjet has added four aircraft to its fleet ahead of the peak period to operate passengers on domestic and international routes, it said.

To help passengers have a pleasant flight experience during the Tết holiday season, Vietjet has also added check-in kiosks in airports and encouraged passengers to complete online check-in procedures for time-saving at the counter and direct pressure reduction at the airport.

Passengers flying with Vietjet during this time will receive attractive benefits with international tickets from zero đồng on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from now until February 10, 2024.

Additionally, there is a special golden promotional week offering Business and SkyBoss tickets up to 20 per cent off on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

The promotion codes "SBBUIN" provide 20 per cent off for direct flights between India and Việt Nam, while "SBBUALL" offers 10 per cent off for other international flights. The flexible travel period is from January 9, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

According to Vietjet, business tickets come with exclusive privileges including up to 60kg of checked baggage, private cabins, flatbed seats, organic menu options and priority services from the ground to the sky.

Transporting apricot and peach blossoms on Tết holiday

Welcoming the upcoming Lunar New Year, Vietjet also offers to transport apricot and peach blossoms from January 25 to February 24, 2024 (from December 15 in the Year of Cat to January 15 in the Year of Dragon, following the Lunar calendar) at the price of VNĐ450,000 per bundle (excluding taxes and fees).

The service is available on domestic flights to and from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Lạt, Đà Nẵng, and Hải Phòng. Each passenger can transport one bundle with a maximum of two branches per bundle that are properly wrapped, not a potted plant with soil, and dimensions not exceeding 150cm x 40cm x 40cm.

The airline said passengers need to register for the transportation service at least three hours before their flight departure time. — VNS