LEGO factory to start operation this year

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — The LEGO Group is set to open a new factory in 2024, according to Preben Elnef, the Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam.

Elnef made this announcement during a meeting with Võ Văn Minh, Chairman of Bình Dương province's People's Committee, on January 9. The factory, with an investment of US$1.3 billion, is expected to reach an important phase in 2024 as it transitions from planning to production.

The LEGO Group has been working with partners to ensure a 110 kV grid connection and deploy solar power systems for production, aiming to achieve a net-zero emissions target. This commitment not only emphasizes efficient production but also makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Construction of the LEGO factory began in November 2022 at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III, located in the southern province of Bình Dương. Once operational, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs, contributing to the sustainable industrial development of the province.

Chairman Minh expressed the local government's interest in the LEGO factory project and commended its progress. He assured his support in resolving any difficulties encountered by the LEGO Group, aiming to provide the most favorable environment for its operations in the region.

Minh also highlighted the positive impact of close cooperation between the government and businesses, which not only brings economic benefits but also contributes to an increasingly favorable investment environment in Bình Dương. — VNS