Bamboo Airways adds new aircraft for peak Tết season

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways announced that it added a new Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet operating, increasing its capacity to serve the peak season of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) 2024 festival.

This is one of two aircraft that Bamboo Airways plans to add to its fleet with the remaining aircraft is expected to return in mid-January.

A representative from Bamboo Airways said: “The addition of two aircraft to the fleet for operation from the beginning of 2024 and the increased capacity to serve the Tet peak period are two specific steps affirming Bamboo Airways’ efforts to recover and stabilise its operations, as well as demonstrating the support and trust that domestic and international partners have devoted to the airline.”

The airline has seen fully booked flights on several high-demand routes during the Tet holiday. For instance, routes like HCM City – Thanh Hoá, Vinh, Hải Phòng, Huế and Quy Nhơn with impressive booking rates of 98-100 per cent. Similarly, routes such as Hà Nội – HCM City and Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng have reported booking rates exceeding 80 per cent and are showing a consistent upward trend.

To address the surge in demand, Bamboo Airways planned to expand its fleet to increase its supply capacity by more than 20 per cent during the peak period. The primary focus will be on enhancing frequencies on major routes such as Hà Nội – HCM City and routes between Hà Nội or HCM and Đà Nẵng. In addition, the airline will prioritise local routes with high demand, including HCM City – Hà Nội, Vinh and Đà Nẵng.

Currently, Bamboo Airways is actively implementing synchronous solutions to improve operational resources, flight safety and service quality from ground to air, and minimise flight delays and cancellations. It has been the most punctual airline in the entire Vietnamese aviation industry since 2019. According to the latest announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), Bamboo Airways ranked first in on-time flights in the 11 months of 2023 with 92.5 per cent of flights taking off on time.

The Tet holiday festival will last seven days from February 8 to 14, 2024. — VNS