Governor Abbott Appoints Riojas, Boening To Texas Farm And Ranch Lands Conservation Council

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Gilbert “Gilly” Riojas and appointed Russell Boening to the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council’s duties are to advise and assist the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program (TFRLCP) with administration of the program and to select applicants to receive grants. The goal of the TFRLCP is a conservation of working lands with high values for water, fish and wildlife, and agricultural production.

Gilbert “Gilly” Riojas of Corpus Christi is the general manager for La Babia Cattle Company. He is a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, and the National Cattleman’s Beef Association. Riojas received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Program.

Russell Boening of Floresville is co-owner and vice president of Boening Brothers Dairy, Inc. and a partner in Boening Enterprises, a farming and ranching operation. He currently serves as president of the Texas Farm Bureau and a member of the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors and Dairy Farmers of America. Boening received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.