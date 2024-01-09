Governor Abbott Announces $15.4 Million In Grants To Texas Military Communities

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced $15.4 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.

“Texas has long been a home for military families and missions,” said Governor Abbott. “The 15 major military installations in Texas, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. The men and women serving on these installations are integral members of their communities, and their missions are critical for national defense. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their ongoing service. Working together with our partners in the Texas Legislature, we will ensure these installations in Texas continue to offer unmatched military value.”

With this first round of FY 2024-2025 grants, Governor Abbott has awarded over $129 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program since 2015.

The following entities will receive FY 2024-2025 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Harker Heights: $5 million; Fort Cavazos – Railhead Energy Resiliency Project

Val Verde County: $3.6 million; Laughlin Air Force Base – Construction of Aircraft Sunshades

TexAmericans Center: $1.5 million; Red River Army Depot – Enhanced Logistics Capabilities

City of Fort Worth: $300,000; Naval Air Station Fort Worth - Anti-Terrorism Protection Security System

City of El Paso: $4.5 million; McGregor Range – Booster Station Replacement Project

McMullen County: $464,286.21; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi – Relocatable Over The Horizon Radar (ROTHR) Road Access Project

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.