Arrest Made in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce the arrest of a 15-year-old male for robbery (Force and Violence).

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of First Street, Southeast for a robbery that took place at Garfield Park. The victim reported three suspects assaulted him and took his property. Responding officers were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects.

A 15-year-old male of Southeast, DC, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24003493

###

