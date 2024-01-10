River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Director Retirement

YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced the retirement of director J. Terry Eager. Mr. Eager has served on the Bank’s Board since it was formed in June 2006.



Mr. Eager is a CPA and retired partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PwC). In addition to his professional background, Mr. Eager has agricultural and business interests in Sutter and Yuba counties. His local roots and experience positioned him well for having an impactful role on the Bank’s Board. During his tenure, Mr. Eager actively served on the Audit and Asset Liability Committees, he was former Chair of the Audit Committee and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Board Chair Stephen F. Danna stated, “Our Board is one of the many strengths of our organization and Terry has been an important and respected part of our governance team. Terry’s engagement, experience and collaborative approach have been valued and appreciated by our Board and our Shareholders. Terry gave considerable notice in communicating his desire to retire from the Board at the end of 2023. The Board will determine if, and how, to fill the position he vacates. We are very thankful for Terry’s service and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “I appreciate having had the opportunity to work with and learn from Terry. Terry always offered a reasoned and pragmatic perspective which benefited our shareholders, Board and management team. I’m confident that Terry, even though he is now retired from our Board, will continue to be supportive of our bank’s ongoing development. Terry has a lot to be proud of regarding his role on our Board and we all thank him for his dedicated service.”

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

