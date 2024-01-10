Swiggy Works With Bitrise to Introduce New Dining and Delivery Experiences As Demand for Convenience Grows in India

India’s Leading Food Delivery App Taps Bitrise’s Mobile DevOps Platform to Diversify Offerings at the Same Speed as Meal Delivery and Dining Evolution in India

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiggy, one of India’s most widely used on-demand convenience delivery platforms, today announced its work with Mobile DevOps platform Bitrise to diversify its delivery-focused app into a complete, convenient dining offering. To keep up with the rate at which meal delivery is changing in India, the company had to increase the speed at which it delivers new mobile experiences to more than 50 million mobile app users. Through its work with Bitrise, Swiggy has cut the time it spends on mobile app development by approximately 50% and reallocated its resources to innovation. As a result, the app has expanded its capabilities beyond its original grocery and food delivery offering with the addition of reservations and dining experiences.

India’s food delivery market is projected to surpass $29 billion by 2028 as the country’s population—now the largest in the world—increasingly relies on smartphones and mobile apps to order food delivery from anywhere, at any time. While less than two decades ago, restaurant-quality meal delivery was limited to pizza and Chinese food, the rise of mobile apps has ushered in increased consumer demand for more convenient and diverse delivery options. In order for mobile delivery apps to win consumers’ loyalty in this saturated market, they must constantly provide new features and experiences beyond food ordering: delivery has become critical.

Swiggy tapped Bitrise, a Mobile DevOps company that works with more than 6,000 companies around the world, to automate its most time-consuming mobile operations, processes and tasks. The companies’ work together over the past seven months has increased Swiggy’s productivity, efficiency and release frequencies of features, including its new table and event reservations.

“India is seeing increased demand for digital dining and delivery experiences, and with it, increased pressure to constantly release new features and updates to app stores,” said Tushar Tayal, Director of Engineering at Swiggy. “We knew that we needed our app to provide users with an array of options, and that creating those would require freeing up time and talent. Bitrise’s platform is critical to this mission. With Bitrise managing multiple machines and automating our mobile processes, we’ve been able to expand our app capabilities and provide our customers with constantly evolving dining and delivery experiences.”

On its previous platform, Swiggy’s developers had to wait a significant amount of time for an app feature to build and could only run one app build at a time. Using Bitrise, the company has now cut build times by 50%. Swiggy can additionally run multiple builds in parallel, allowing the company to work on various areas of its business—from dining to grocery to food delivery—at once. Now, rather than addressing build requests in order of request and one at a time, Bitrise enables Swiggy to auto-prioritize the most important and time-sensitive tasks, contributing to the faster completion of the highest-value items.

“Swiggy is in the unique position to both respond to and redefine India’s changing appetite for convenient food options. Doing this in such a fast-moving market means not only evolving quicker than the trends but doing so quicker than your competitors,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “We happily accepted this challenge and worked with Swiggy to translate its mission into a new approach to mobile development operations. By eliminating time-consuming manual processes, the company is now set up to constantly innovate and introduce new functions and features while maintaining the stability of the app.”

Swiggy releases new features to the app store bi-weekly and has seen a significant improvement in its developer experience since working with Bitrise.

About Swiggy

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India’s leading on-demand delivery platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to thousands of restaurants and stores in over 500 cities. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy’s fleet of independent delivery partners engaged on a principal-to-principal basis, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning-fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, such as Reddit, WISE, Duolingo, Equinox and Philips Hue, get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables companies to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code affect live apps.

Bitrise has been recognized by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms and by Forbes as the company powering app creation for 50% of the world’s mobile unicorns.