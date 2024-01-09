Secure Your Spot at the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2024!!

Tourism operators and stakeholders can now register for the 8th South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) to convene in Nadi, Fiji, from May 4th – 5th, 2024. Breaking the tradition of being hosted in Australia and New Zealand for the past seven years, the 2024 SPTE will debut in Fiji.

Over 150 international visitors are anticipated to travel to Fiji for SPTE 2024. This remarkable event, hosted by SPTO in collaboration with Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) and Tourism Fiji, will precede the Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE), scheduled for May 6th – 7th in Nadi.

National tourism offices, inbound tour operators, airlines, hoteliers, resort owners, transport operators, destination and market representatives, and activity and shore excursion operators are among the diverse sellers invited to participate. These sellers represent SPTO’s 20 Pacific Island member countries, including but not limited to American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Marshall Islands, Niue, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Rapanui Island, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna.

International buyers with the likes of travel wholesalers, travel agencies, travel planners and advisers, and online travel agencies (OTAs) from over 25 global tourism source markets in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, China and Asia are expected to converge at SPTE 2024.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentioned that this event is poised to be a milestone, celebrating diverse products and unique cultures spanning the Pacific region, and is expected to make a substantial contribution to the success and sustainability of the Pacific’s tourism industry.

“It will be a dynamic showcase of the Pacific unfolding a vibrant journey of diverse cultures and tourism experiences. As we open registrations on December 19th for this milestone event, we believe that SPTE 2024 will enhance global visibility for the Pacific’s tourism sector and create valuable opportunities for collaboration and growth. SPTO is committed to equipping our partners with the essential resources and information to guarantee a smooth and practical engagement,” Mr Cocker said.

More updates and insights in the coming months as we embark on this exciting journey towards the 8th South Pacific Tourism Exchange in Fiji.