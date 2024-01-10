Former Playboy Bunny Stuns with Triumphant Memoir About Her Life in the Limelight

Now a Florida resident and fitness trainer, Zoë Gregory reflects on her path to success

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This bunny has traded in her ears for a quill. Former Londoner and now Florida resident Zoë Gregory’s tell-all memoir is filled with enough salacious stories to satiate the curious, but overall leaves readers determined to achieve their dreams. Ultimately, Gregory’s story is one of pure grit, taking herself from her rebellious and difficult youth in England to Hollywood to the sunny paradise she finds herself in these days.

"From Britain to Bunny" is Zoë’s unfiltered story of self-discovery and chasing one’s dreams. Join her through her life’s greatest turning points, including, of course, her relationship with the iconic Hugh Hefner.

With remarkable storytelling and a powerful message, Zoë invites readers to reflect on their ambitions and challenges as well as the choices they make in life. “I look back on my life and the choices I made - not all of them were good or smart - and yet I am so grateful for where I've ended up. I hope that readers will be able to relate to my struggle and feel inspired that no matter where they come from or what hardships they're facing, they too can live out their dreams,” Gregory says, upon her own reflection.

She started her career in modeling at age seven, appearing in TV commercials and print media in the UK and the USA. Zoë later became a personal Playboy Bunny to Hugh Hefner, which offered her a unique glimpse into the Playboy Mansion. She also worked as a VIP flight attendant for private charter jet companies, allowing her to travel the world and meet people from diverse backgrounds.

Zoë is now a three-time fitness competition champion, trainer, and nutrition consultant who is committed to helping others achieve their health and fitness goals. From Britain to Bunny is her first foray into storytelling, but promises to be a rollicking ride for anyone who loves a grand tale–or a British accent. Gregory’s voice is a charming one, but her honesty is what truly shines through.

From Britain to Bunny takes readers on a journey through the rave scene of her rebellious youth to the stark reality of young motherhood and the economic pressures that drove her to reimagine her future. Even though it’s a glamorous story, it’s a relatable one. The allure of Hollywood may be what motivates readers to pick up this book, but its unflinching attitude about the rollercoaster we all ride through life will keep them turning pages until the end.

