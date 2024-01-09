Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,341 in the last 365 days.

12/30/23 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP ON EITHER SIDE OF PAIA BAY, MAUI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 30, 2023

SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP ON EITHER SIDE OF PAIA BAY, MAUI

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – A 30-year-old Haiku man was taken to the hospital today after encountering a shark at Paia Bay. He was surfing and water conditions were reported as ‘mixed’ due to high surf conditions.

Following standard protocols, shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach. By noon on Sunday, if no further signs of shark activity are detected, signs will be taken down.

Further details on the incident are unavailable at this time.

# # #

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – What happens after a shark incident? (Jan. 25, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/504580790?share=copy

 

DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources shark safety tips:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/sharks/shark-safety/safety-tips/

 

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]

You just read:

12/30/23 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP ON EITHER SIDE OF PAIA BAY, MAUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more