12/30/23 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP ON EITHER SIDE OF PAIA BAY, MAUI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 30, 2023

SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP ON EITHER SIDE OF PAIA BAY, MAUI

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – A 30-year-old Haiku man was taken to the hospital today after encountering a shark at Paia Bay. He was surfing and water conditions were reported as ‘mixed’ due to high surf conditions.

Following standard protocols, shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach. By noon on Sunday, if no further signs of shark activity are detected, signs will be taken down.

Further details on the incident are unavailable at this time.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – What happens after a shark incident? (Jan. 25, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/504580790?share=copy

DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources shark safety tips:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/sharks/shark-safety/safety-tips/

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]