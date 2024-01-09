Sen. Cramer, Colleagues Introduce Legislation Allowing Tribal Governments to Obtain Federal Surplus Property

When the federal government determines a property is surplus, state and local governments can apply to acquire it at below market value if it’s for public use. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined his colleagues in introducing the GSA Disposal Process Tribal Parity Act of 2024, legislation amending the General Service Administration’s (GSA) disposal process for surplus federal property.

Specifically, this legislation will incorporate tribal governments into the disposal process, providing them an equal opportunity to obtain property suitable for disposal.

“Tribal governments should never have been excluded from the federal surplus disposal process. They should be allowed the same ability to obtain property as state and local governments," said Cramer. "This bipartisan, commonsense legislation is long overdue and will remove an outdated barrier for tribal governments across the country.”

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Click here for bill text.