Governor Ron DeSantis Directs Florida Universities and Colleges to Offer Options for Jewish Students in Fear of Antisemitic Activities Nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the State University System of Florida and the Florida College System to waive certain transfer application requirements that would otherwise unnecessarily burden the transfer of Jewish students who have a well-founded fear of antisemitic persecution at their current postsecondary institution. Florida is experiencing an elevated number of inquiries from out-of-state students to transfer to Florida universities and colleges. Building on the Governor’s Executive Order 23-208, as ratified and reaffirmed by Executive Order 23-242, regarding the Impacts of War in Israel, today’s action will clear credit hour and application window requirements that would stand in the way of an otherwise academically eligible transfer student. To read the Emergency Order for the State University System of Florida click here.

“With leaders of so-called elite universities enabling antisemitic activities, rather than protecting their students from threats and harassment, it is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Throughout my tenure as Governor, we have implemented measures to safeguard our Jewish communities from hatred in the K–20 school system, and with this announcement, we want to again make it clear that Jewish students are welcome to live and learn in Florida where they will be respected and not persecuted due to their faith.”

Specifically, the Governor collaborated with State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. to support Jewish students seeking to flee such discrimination by:

Waiving credit hour requirements for transfer applications that would typically be a hurdle for otherwise academically eligible first- and second-year postsecondary students.

Waiving application date windows for transfers that would again burden otherwise academically eligible students who are seeking to flee discriminatory circumstances.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis urged that colleges and universities use, at their discretion, their existing statutory authority to grant out-of-state tuition waivers on a case-by-case basis for those students who may have a financial hardship when transferring from another state to a Florida postsecondary institution.

