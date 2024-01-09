DCI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux City

January 9, 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - At approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, a Sioux City patrol officer was parked inside the parking garage located at the Hard Rock Casino. While the officer was parked, he observed a white truck driving towards him. The truck rammed his patrol vehicle head-on.



The lone subject in the truck continued to exit the parking garage and was met with other responding officers. He drove directly at a second Sioux City patrol vehicle, ramming it head-on. The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Salvador Perez-Garcia of Sioux City, exited the truck swinging a length of chain with an affixed metal object in an aggressive, threatening manner. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and physically attempted to disarm him but were unsuccessful.



Perez-Garcia refused to comply with the officers’ commands and continued to approach them swinging the object. Officers fired their duty weapons, striking him. The officers then performed lifesaving measures, but Perez-Garcia died at the scene.



The involved Sioux City police officers’ names and additional facts of the incident are not being released at this time and the officers have been placed on critical incident leave.



The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, the report will be submitted to the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

