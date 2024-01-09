Submit Release
MDC invites beginner anglers to learn the art of tying flies in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers ages 11 and older to learn the art of fly-tying this winter.  A beginner fly-tying program will be held Jan. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office in Columbia. Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or stream, and it is also a wonderful way to get an added sense of accomplishment after catching a fish with a lure you made.

This program will teach beginners the basic patterns for fly-tying, and then participants will have the opportunity to try the skill themselves. All materials will be provided, and the event is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sW. Questions about the event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.

