Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School celebrates its Platinum Jubilee

(EMU) Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, January 09, 2024 – In a special assembly and subsequent panel discussion held Monday January 08, 2024, at the Wesley Methodist Church, staff, students, and alumni gathered to give thanks and celebrate the notable contribution of the Epworth/ Maurice Hiller Memorial Junior School to education. The school is in its 70th year of sterling academic service to the island of St. Kitts.

In remarks acknowledging the institution’s milestone and the foundational role played in his accomplishments, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities et.al Hon. Konris Maynard shared, “Importantly, Maurice Hiller provided a significant base for my life for me to go on and do many other things that I’ve done so far in this life, whether it is in my music career or now in my political career as a Minister of Government. Your school prepares you to be anything that you want to be. No job is too small for you to be great at and to excel and contribute to your country; so, whatever it is you are thinking about that you like to do, that you see the society needs some help in, you can do it and Maurice Hiller will provide the foundation for you to do so.”

Placing emphasis on the benefits of having a classroom clock, Mr. William V. Hodge, Co-Chair Education Commission, presented the Epworth/ Maurice Hiller Memorial Junior School with 20 classroom wall clocks on behalf of Mr. J. Hilburn Hunkins and his brother Mr. Fenrick Hunkins, members of the school’s alumni. Mr. Hodge also from his philanthropic heart donated a stack of classroom garbage bins to the institution.

The panel discussion draws attention to the upcoming celebratory events which include the school’s sports day, No Screen Week, Alumni Business Expo and the closing event of a Gala.