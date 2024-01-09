iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Verifi Dental

Acquisition Bolsters the Company’s Dental Software Solutions and Services

OCOEE, FL, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced its strategic acquisition of Verifi Dental (“Verifi”). This acquisition expands the portfolio of SaaS software solutions iCore provides to the healthcare market.

“This strategic acquisition signifies positive momentum for the Company and the advancement of our growth strategy. The addition of Verifi brings iCore enhanced capabilities, a broader market presence, and ultimately improves the value we offer to our customers and stakeholders,” said Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect. “We believe the combined strengths of iCoreConnect and Verifi will position us as a formidable force in the insurance verification sector. These strengths will bring us complementary expertise, and additional products and service offerings, including synergies and operational efficiencies.”

Jacob Weprin, CEO of Verifi, commented, “Insurance verifications have always been one of the major challenges and pain points in the dentistry field. The acquisition of Verifi empowers iCoreConnect to immediately connect to a vast network of additional insurance companies and provide the best results in the industry through a cloud-based environment that ensures accessibility from any location.”

Tim Miller, CTO of Verifi, added, “We are thrilled to combine our complementary technologies and expertise with iCoreConnect to strive for the most comprehensive insurance verification software in the industry.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the Verifi acquisition. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Davis Snyder or Nick Nelson

ICCT@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870