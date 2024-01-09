Submit Release
DoubleDown Interactive to Participate at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Joe Sigrist, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Mr. Sigrist will also host meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Interested parties can access a copy of DoubleDown’s current investor presentation at: https://ir.doubledowninteractive.com/news-events/events-presentations.

If you have questions about DoubleDown or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at ddi@jcir.com.

About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the Company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
DDI@jcir.com


