Highwoods to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Tuesday, February 6th

Conference Call Wednesday, February 7th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, February 6th, after the market closes.



A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 7th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 433619. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2024

The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2024 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Quarter Tuesday Release Wednesday Call First April 23 April 24 Second July 23 July 24 Third October 22 October 23



About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.