State Board for Architects and Engineers Awards $400,000 to Tennessee Universities

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that the state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers has awarded grants totaling $400,000 to 17 programs at 12 Tennessee universities.

Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities applied for grant funds that can be used to purchase computers that could be utilized by students, laboratory or instructional equipment, library resources, or to pay intern development program fees or examination fees for students in accredited architecture, engineering, landscape architecture, and interior design programs.

“Funding provided through this grant program is the Board’s way of helping ensure that Tennessee universities are adequately preparing our future architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers for the challenges that are ahead in our fast-moving world,” said Board Chair Melanie Doss, a Knoxville-based interior designer. “Strengthening the degree programs for the future professionals who will be designing our houses, cityscapes, roadways, and infrastructures perfectly aligns with the Board’s mission of protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of us all.”

Since 2009, the Board has provided grant funding through its revenues or reserve funds to universities through the appropriations bill. The 2023 Public Acts, Chapter 418, Section 7, Item 42, is available here.

“I am proud of the Board’s history of supporting future generations of Tennessee design professionals through this valuable and important grant program,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Alex Martin.

The 12 universities receiving the grant funding in 2023 represent Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions. They include:

West Tennessee: The University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, Union University, and the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Middle Tennessee: Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Tennessee State University, and Lipscomb University.

East Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and East Tennessee State University.

Through the Board, the state sets standards for the education, experience, and performance of those who wish to practice these professions. Tennessee has over 20,000 design professionals who are licensed by the Board. Any person who uses the title of architect, engineer, landscape architect, or interior designer or advertises to provide those services in Tennessee, must be appropriately licensed.

For more information on the Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners, visit us online or contact the Board at 615-741-3221, 800-256-5758 or email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov.

###