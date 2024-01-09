Attorney General Knudsen to testify at impeachment hearing for Biden DHS Secretary

January 9, 2024

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be a witness for the U.S. House of Representative’s impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a hearing Wednesday, January 10.

The House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, entitled “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States” will evaluate the impacts on the country of Secretary Mayorkas’ failed leadership and his refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress.

“The southern border presents a difficult challenge for any administration. But Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration have poured gasoline on the fire. He has violated his oath to defend the homeland and uphold the Constitution by repeatedly disregarding the laws passed by Congress,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The American people see the devastation metastasizing in our communities from drugs and human trafficking. I will continue to do everything I can as Attorney General to protect Montana communities and hold federal officials accountable for their failed leadership.”

WHAT: A House Committee on Homeland Security hearing entitled, “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.”

DATE: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

TIME: 8:00 AM MT

WHERE: 310 Cannon House Office Building

The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube and the Committee’s website.

