PRISM MarketView Honors National Biotechnology Month with a Spotlight on Emerging Biotech Innovators

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Biotechnology Month, PRISM MarketView acknowledges the significant advancements in biotechnology since its establishment by President Clinton in 2000. This month-long celebration underscores the remarkable achievements and untapped potential of biotechnology – a field that harnesses living organisms and systems to develop pioneering products, intersecting with various scientific disciplines.



Biotechnology, with its deep roots in genetics, genomics, and gene therapies, is reshaping our understanding of health and disease. The exploration of inherited genes, genetic mutations and innovative gene-based treatments are at the forefront of this scientific revolution, offering groundbreaking and life-altering applications.

Aligning with this spirit of innovation and progress, PRISM MarketView is spotlighting the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index . This carefully curated index tracks the performance of small-cap companies at the forefront of biotechnology. These companies are advancing novel approaches and therapies that promise to revolutionize healthcare.

In honor of National Biotechnology Month, PRISM MarketView is excited to spotlight three trailblazing companies within our biotech index.

BioLineRx, Ltd.

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of innovative therapies for various medical conditions, particularly in the fields of oncology, immunology, and other related areas. Over the past year, the company has traded up approximately 188%. Most recently, it announced the dosing of its first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease.

Immatics N.V.

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Immatics, focuses on the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company specializes in the field of adoptive cell therapies and T-cell receptor technologies. The company has traded up ~21%, over the past year. In its latest third quarter earnings release, Immatics CEO, Harpreet Singh, Ph.D. stated, “Immatics has had a strong quarter and made steady progress both in terms of the advancement of our clinical programs and in business development. This includes an equity investment by Bristol Myers Squibb, the initiation of a long-term strategic collaboration with Moderna, the first patient dosed in our TCER® IMA402 clinical trial and now the data update on our ACTengine® IMA203 GEN1 and GEN2 TCR-T monotherapies that demonstrated the potential for durable clinical benefit for advanced-stage solid cancer patients.”

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Capricor focuses on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of muscular and other select diseases of various medical conditions. The company is involved in researching and advancing regenerative medicine and cellular therapies. The stock has been recovering from a downturn in October and is trading up ~40%, over the past year. Most recently, the company announced its continuation of Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial of CAP-1002 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy based on completion of interim futility analysis.

During National Biotechnology Month and throughout the year, PRISM MarketView’s Biotech index keeps a close eye on small and micro-cap stocks that are contributing to innovation in this critical sector.

