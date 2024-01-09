When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Undeclared Fish Company Name: Ventura Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce

Company Announcement

Ventura Foods of Brea, Calif. (Jan. 8, 2024) – has initiated a voluntary recall on Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets, Inc., because it contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall only impacts Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with the use by date of April 08, 2024. This product was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virgina.

The product details are as follows:

Product Name Package Size UPC Code Use By Date Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce 2oz package – individually sold 0 41415 57162 4 APR 08 24B

To date, there have been no reported cases of illness.

If consumers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return the product to their local store for a full refund. Consumers who have additional questions should call Ventura Foods Customer Relations at (888) 500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm CT.

Publix Super Markets have removed all affected products from its shelves. No other Ventura Foods products are affected by this recall.