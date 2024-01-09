Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Back to School Family Pack Deals

Texas-style Barbecue restaurant offers guests Family Pack deals and Free Delivery Tuesdays

Dallas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School is back in session, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is here to help ease your stress with deals on family packs and FREE delivery on Tuesdays*.



For a limited time, Dickey’s guests can indulge in some hickory smoked, Legit. Texas. Barbecue. on those busy back to school nights. All you need to do is head into your local Dickey’s stores, or place your order online, or in the Dickey’s app and you can receive $5 off your order of $25 on a variety of family packs with the discount code: 5OFFPACKS. Additionally, guests can receive $10 off their order of $55 or more with the code: 10OFF55. The barbecue pack options include:

• Family Pack (starting at $61.00) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

• XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

• BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.00) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

• BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12

“Dickeys is perfect for both the hectic back to school scramble and families on the go,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We know the new year can be a crazy time for many, so we want to offer multiple easy meal options, at a great price, and even with a discount at purchase.”

*Additionally, guest can enjoy their favorite BBQ menu items with FREE Delivery on Tuesdays in the month of January when ordering online or in the Dickey’s App.

*Pricing may differ per location

