Naturcycle, LLC Receives GRHC Corporate Member Legacy Award

Green Roofs for Healthy Cities (GRHC) proudly presents the GRHC Corporate Member Legacy Award to Naturcycle, LLC, in recognition of their outstanding commitment to advancing the green roof and wall industries.

The GRHC Corporate Member Legacy Award is given to companies that have consistently contributed to the progress of the green roof and wall industries. This exclusive accolade is reserved for long-standing corporate members who have continuously supported GRHC and played a pivotal role in our industry-building initiatives. We are thrilled and honored to confer this prestigious award upon Naturcycle, LLC.

Naturcycle, LLC is a firm focused on providing quality compost, engineered soils, and green roof media for a wide variety of projects. They offer landscapers, contractors, retailers, and institutions the natural materials needed to grow turf, enhance topsoil for landscaping and gardening, as well as design engineered soils and manufacture green roof media. Their facilities outside New York City and Boston have supplied some of the most high-profile installations in the Northeast, including the Statue of Liberty Museum, the rooftop farms at the Javits Center and the Boston Medical Center, Pier 26 at Hudson River Park, and thousands of other green roof installations throughout the region, from amenity spaces to massive extensive roofs. Their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service is second to none.

“As the founder and president of Naturcycle LLC, I am honored to receive the GRHC Corporate Member Legacy Award from this distinguished group of industry leaders on behalf of our team. Green Roofs For Healthy Cities leads the way forward in using natural, green solutions as stormwater management tools and to counter climate change. I am pleased that so many diverse and experienced professionals at all levels are represented in this group, including manufacturers, installers, and landscape architects. This award is a recognition of our commitment to ‘Restoring Earth’ and all the hard work we see being done by professionals across the entire green roof industry.”

Charles Duprey, President & Founder, Naturcycle LLC

Join GRHC in celebrating Naturcycle, LLC’s exceptional contributions to the advancement of the green roof and wall industry on January 9th, 2024. Register here to join the award ceremony for free on January 9th, 2024, or click here to learn more.

Green Roofs for Healthy Cities is a non-profit 501(c)(6) professional industry association working to grow the green roof and wall industry throughout North America since 1999. Our mission is to develop and protect the market by increasing the awareness of the economic, social, and environmental benefits of green roofs, green walls, and other forms of living architecture through education, advocacy, professional development, and celebrations of excellence. We offer The Living Architecture Monitor, with a mission to increase awareness of the economic, social, and environmental benefits of green roofs, walls and other forms of living architecture. We also offer The Living Architecture Academy, dedicated to bringing you the best, most up to date professional training information on design, installation, and maintenance practices.