TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Present 2024-25 State Budget Proposal in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will present his 2024-25 January budget proposal tomorrow in Sacramento.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7:00 AM on Wednesday, January 10th. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

