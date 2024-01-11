US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer and Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1983 to Call About Compensation-It Might Be $100,000s + VA Benefits

"Before a Navy Veteran or their family in this very difficult situation hires a lawyer-who may-or may not know what they are doing-please call us at 866-714-6466. We know exactly what we are doing." ” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your dad or husband is a Navy Veteran anywhere in the USA who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-and before 1983 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard--please call us a 866-714-6466. We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in the service-and we want people like this to receive the best compensation results.

"As soon as we hear from a Veteran or family in this very difficult situation, we will make certain they have direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos exposure attorneys. The second thing we will do is provide direct access to a VA Benefits compensation specialist who will work on the VA Benefits Claim. Compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 and the VA Benefit might exceed $3500 per month.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary.