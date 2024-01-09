FTC to Hold Informal Hearing on Proposed Rule Banning Fake Reviews and Testimonials

The Federal Trade Commission will hold an informal hearing on its proposed rule banning fake reviews and testimonials at 10 a.m. ET on February 13, 2024.

During the hearing, which will be open to the public and available via webcast, three interested parties will provide oral statements addressing issues raised during the rulemaking process.

On July 31, 2023, the FTC published a Federal Register notice proposing a new rule to stop marketers from using illicit review and endorsement practices such as using fake reviews, suppressing honest negative reviews, and paying for positive reviews, which deceive consumers looking for real feedback on a product or service and undercut honest businesses.

In response to the proposed rulemaking, three of the 100 commenters requested to present their positions at an informal hearing. They include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Fake Review Watch, and a group of academic researchers.

The Commission vote approving publication of the notice was 3-0. It will be published in the Federal Register shortly.

The lead staffer on this matter is Michael Ostheimer in the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.