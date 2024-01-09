Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,364 in the last 365 days.

EMU Faculty of Law Organizes Charity Bazaar for Champion Angels Association

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law organized a charity bazaar in favor of Champion Angels Association. Academic staff members, students, EMU Student Clubs and administrative personnel showed great interest in the event.

EMU Faculty of Law’s Acting Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Alibaba submitted the revenue of the event to Champion Angels Association Representative and Faculty academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Can Azer. On the last day of the event, EMU Faculty of Law academic staff members and students held a march with torches to show their support to the Isias Case.

With this meaningful event, not only was fundraising achieved, but also a sense of unity and solidarity was strengthened. Academics and students, coming together with a sense of social responsibility, demonstrated a beautiful example of contributing to social responsibility projects through solidarity.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Faculty of Law Organizes Charity Bazaar for Champion Angels Association

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more