EMU Faculty of Law Organizes Charity Bazaar for Champion Angels Association

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law organized a charity bazaar in favor of Champion Angels Association. Academic staff members, students, EMU Student Clubs and administrative personnel showed great interest in the event.

EMU Faculty of Law’s Acting Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Alibaba submitted the revenue of the event to Champion Angels Association Representative and Faculty academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Can Azer. On the last day of the event, EMU Faculty of Law academic staff members and students held a march with torches to show their support to the Isias Case.

With this meaningful event, not only was fundraising achieved, but also a sense of unity and solidarity was strengthened. Academics and students, coming together with a sense of social responsibility, demonstrated a beautiful example of contributing to social responsibility projects through solidarity.