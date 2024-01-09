Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Needed at Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield Saturday Night

For one night, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close lanes at the Route 146 intersection with Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield. The closure will allow the Department to begin lifting steel beams as part of a new flyover bridge being built at the intersection. All lanes will reopen Sunday morning, January 14.

RIDOT will always maintain at least one lane of travel on each direction of Route 146. Sayles Hill Road at Route 146 will be closed with signed detours in place.

The closure schedule and recommended detours for Sayles Hill Road are as follows:

Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m.: One lane closed on Route 146 South. Sayles Hill Road closed where it crosses Route 146. Drivers coming from Manville will use Route 99 to bypass the closure, reversing direction, if necessary, on Route 146 using the I-295 interchange. Drivers coming from Iron Mine Hill Road will take a left at the Sayles Hill Road/Iron Mine Hill Road intersection (before the closed area) to rejoin the highway further north of the intersection.

Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m.: One lane closed on Route 146 North.

Sunday, January 14 at 8 a.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 North.

Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 South and Sayles Hill Road reopens at Route 146.

The new flyover bridge is one of the key features of the project, which will make the interchange safer and eliminate the need for the current traffic signal, the only traffic light on all of Route 146. This intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year and is a source of significant congestion and travel delay.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.