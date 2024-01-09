Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/2876 concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Syria

On 18 December 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/2876, amending Decision 2013/255/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Syria.

The Council decided to prolong the exemption adopted in Decision (CFSP) 2023/408 to the freezing of the assets of, and to the restrictions on making funds and economic resources available to, natural or legal persons and entities designated under Decision 2013/255/CFSP, to the benefit of international organisations and certain defined categories of actors involved in humanitarian activities. The exemption applies until 1 June 2024, in line with the current end date of the application of Decision 2013/255/CFSP.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.